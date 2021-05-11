Clark County Public Health is offering more opportunities to get vaccinated against COVID-19, according to a news release. Vaccines will be available at an upcoming weekend event and evening hours will be added at the Tower Mall vaccination site.
The Tower Mall Vaccination site will now operates until 7:30 p.m. on Tuesdays. The site administers the Pfizer vaccine and everyone 16 and older is eligible. The site offers appointments, which are added weekly, and provides vaccinations to those without appointments. Priority will be given to those with appointments.
The site is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Mondays and 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesdays. The site is closed from noon to 1 p.m. each day and from 5 to 5:30 p.m. on Tuesdays. The site at 5403 E. Mill Plain Blvd., offers drive-thru and walk-up vaccination options and is accessible by C-Tran bus route 37.
Those vaccinated at Tower Mall are automatically scheduled for a second dose at the site three weeks later. Consent forms are available online at clark.wa.gov/public-health/covid-19-vaccine.
Clark County Public Health will also host vaccination events in the Fruit Valley area of Vancouver, according to a news release.
On Saturday, May 15, public health will have appointments for more than 400 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at Fruit Valley Community Learning Center, 3410 NW Fruit Valley Road, Vancouver. Appointments are available 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and can be scheduled online or by calling public health at (888) 225-4625.
Public health will be at the Fruit Valley school to administer second doses of Pfizer to people who received their first dose at the site on April 24. No first doses of Pfizer vaccine will be available.
COVID-19 vaccines are free. ID and health insurance are not required.
“All three vaccines are safe and prevent COVID-19 infection, including asymptomatic infection,” Alan Melnick, Clark County health officer and public health director said in a news release. “The more people who get vaccinated, the better protected our community is against COVID-19.”
