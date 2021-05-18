A 10-year-old boy from Battle Ground was injured when the school bus he was riding in was struck by another vehicle on Wednesday morning.
A news release from the Washington State Patrol said the boy was transported by a private party.
James M. Langenbach, 49, of Vancouver, was traveling northbound on State Route 503 in a red 1998 GMC Sonoma pickup when he struck the rear end of a Battle Ground School District bus that was turning left onto 299th Street from the southbound lanes.
WSP reported the cause of the accident was failure to yield and driving too fast for conditions. Langenbach was cited for driving too fast for conditions, while the bus driver, Juline K. Dual, 47, of Vancouver, was cited for failure to yield right of way, according to the release.
Both of the vehicles blocked the northbound lane and were damaged in the accident.
Drugs or alcohol were not involved, according to WSP.
The incident took place shortly after 9:10 am. on Wednesday, May 12.
