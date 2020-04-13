The Rotary Club of Three Creeks completed 79 hours of service to the community during its first-ever “virtual service project” on April 4 and 5.
Twelve club members and their families worked together but separately across Clark County to volunteer for the good of others. The Rotarians and their families turned in a total of 79 hours of service and completed a total of 17 projects over two days.
• Current Club President Scot Brantley and his wife Ashley mowed and weeded a neighbor’s yard, purchased and delivered dinners for elderly in the community who are staying in, bought groceries for a friend who was recently laid off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and reached out to 30 different people for welfare checks asking if there was anything the Brantley family could do for them.
• Past club presidents Susanne and Nelson Holmberg spent 90 minutes packing boxes and stocking shelves at North County Community Food Bank.
• Nelson Holmberg spent 90 minutes replacing a door on one of the club’s Rotary Book Nook neighborhood libraries and pressure washed neighbors sidewalks.
• Jolene Nelson and her daughters made cloth masks and delivered them to local grocery stores and hospitals.
• Kelley Campbell and her daughters sewed cloth masks.
• Andi Costello baked Seven Layer Bars for a neighbor who’s staying home.
• Rian Davis picked up trash in his neighborhood and at a local park.
• Samantha Moullet picked up litter in her neighborhood and at a local park.
• Tina Vlachos contributed to Kyria McGillis’s mask-making cause and made in-home survival kits for friends and clients.
• Lisa Abrahamsson purchased and delivered groceries to an elderly neighbor.
• Lisa Kurtz and her husband Dave picked up and delivered sanitizing wipes; picked up and delivered protective facemasks; and picked up and delivered food in Ridgefield.
• Jim Selby prepared garden markers for a community garden at the Salmon Creek Church. This garden provides half of its crops to residents of a nearby trailer park.
“I’m so proud of how our club stepped up and provided service in this innovative structure during a crazy time in our world,” Scot Brantley said in a news release. “To see close to half of our membership make a difference in each individual member’s way, and involve some of their family members, too, is simply inspiring.”
Brantley added this was the 46th service project completed by the club, which is only three and a half years old. He also said he’s not surprised to see his club step out and be different.
“Just the fact that we tried something new, again, and made it successful is really very exciting,” Brantley said. “It truly is what makes our club unique.”
