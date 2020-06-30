Unpaid property taxes for the first half of 2020 will start to incur 1-percent interest Wednesday, July 1, Clark County Treasurer Alishia Topper said earlier this week.
First-half property taxes had their due date extended to June 3 due to the county’s state of emergency regarding COVID-19. The extension meant usual interest on late taxes in May and June were eliminated, as was a 3 percent penalty usually assessed June 1, a release from the county stated.
Those who are past due will have monthly interest assessed based on the entire year’s bill amount, not just the past due balance, the county stated.
Taxpayers have a number of options to pay their bill, though in-person payments at the Clark County Public Service Center second-floor Joint Services Lobby are still suspended until further notice, according to the release.
Payments can be made:
• Online at clark.wa.gov/treasurer/payment-options (transaction fees for online payments may apply)
• By mail using a check or money order addressed to Clark County Treasurer, PO Box 35150, Seattle, WA 98124-5150 (cash should not be sent through the mail)
• Via check or money order using the specially-marked secure dropbox at the Clark County Public Service Center, 1300 Franklin St., Vancouver (cash payments may not be deposited in the dropbox). Masks are required for all individuals entering the Public Service Center.
Past due notification postcards were mailed to individuals with past due amounts. Taxpayers who need to obtain their amount due can visit the online Clark County Property Information Center (gis.clark.wa.gov/gishome/property/) and search for their account using their Property Account Number or address.
Taxpayers can also contact the Clark County Treasurer’s Office at datamgmt@clark.wa.gov or by leaving a voicemail at (564) 397-2252. Treasurer’s Office staff will respond on the same day if the voicemail is left before 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Updates on tax deadlines and payment plans are available online at clark.wa.gov/treasurer or facebook.com/ClarkWaTreasury/.
— The Reflector
