Many older adults, and people of all ages, were not prepared for the challenges presented by the coronavirus pandemic that created complexities like how to safely get groceries and wear masks.
At 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 21, representatives from the Vancouver Fire Department and the American Red Cross Cascades Region will join the Clark County Commission on Aging to discuss what they learned during the pandemic and what could be put in place to help in future emergencies.
For information on how to join and participate in the commission’s online meeting, visit clark.wa.gov/community-planning/commission-aging-meetings.
The Commission on Aging, supported by the Clark County Council, is a nine-member volunteer group that implements the Aging Readiness Plan and provides leadership to address the needs of aging community members.
For more on the commission, go online to clark.wa.gov/aging.
