One of Battle Ground’s most anticipated additions opened its doors to the public on Monday, April 12. Archery World, a one-stop shop for bows, arrows, accessories and more has been in the mind of owner Joe Mallicoat for over two years.
“We knew we were going to put (an Archery World) in Battle Ground when they put a Walmart in Battle Ground,” Mallicoat said, explaining how he and his wife Megan have been eying the city since. “Once they started adding the infrastructure and bigger stores, we knew the market could be here.”
Archery has always held a special place in Mallicoat’s heart. Growing up in the eastern Tennessee city of Morristown, Mallicoat learned to shoot a bow at the age of 4 and spent many hours with his father hunting and practicing. But, between the ages of 18 and 27, Mallicoat had to set the bow down as he served active duty in the United States Marine Corps. Fresh off active duty, 27 year-old Mallicoat bought the Vancouver business from then owners Max and Jeanie Hall because “he wanted to work for himself” and own a business after spending some time working as a bicycle welder in Portland.
“We’ve owned the business ever since,” he said.
Mallicoat now lives in Yacolt after spending a couple of decades in the La Center area. Some of his favorite memories of the Pacific Northwest include a time he was hunting in Idaho with his son, Hunter, and two elk snuck up on their tent in the middle of the night during an altercation with one another.
“That was an interesting experience and it was on the edge of sketchy,” he said.
Battle Ground’s Archery World is the fourth location in the Pacific Northwest as the Mallicoats have expanded the business since buying the Vancouver-based location in 1999. The second location in Troutdale, Oregon opened about five years ago. The third, in Lacey opened after that.
Mallicoat said the shop has bows for every archer, with 10 of the biggest pro shop brands finding their home in the shop. Equipment ranges in price, depending on the bow and accessories, and how a person plans to use it. While the Battle Ground shop doesn’t have a practice range for indoor archery, it does have a 20-yard test firing location for patrons who want to try the product before they purchase it. Mallicoat said patrons looking to shoot at an indoor range can do so at the Vancouver location 11 miles south.
“(In Battle Ground) most people just need the equipment because they have a spot to shoot from,” he said. “In North County, it’s easy to find a spot to shoot. In Vancouver, it’s not.”
As for necessary accessories, Mallicoat said archers and those looking to get into the hobby should expect to purchase at least a sight, release and rest. Other accessories include stabilizers, which help archers limit shaking while holding the bow steady for a shot and either a quiver (for the outdoor hunter) or a hip quiver (for those looking to do indoor shooting.)
As a hunter himself, Mallicoat wanted to give the community a one-stop shop for all of their outdoor needs. He said the Battle Ground location offers more than just archery equipment and has a section of the shop dedicated to other outdoors equipment such as hunting backpacks, fishing poles and boots.
“This is just a bigger location and this (location) is going to specialize in the outdoor side,” he said. “None of that is at any other location.”
Archery World also allows local archers to drop their bows off for repairs and tuneups.
“We pretty much do anything and everything,” Mallicoat said about repairs. “We have decades of experience. … We get into the details of the ‘one percent’ stuff that you might not care about, but we care about it for you.”
While the Battle Ground shop held a soft opening earlier this month, Mallicoat plans to host a grand opening sometime in mid-May to give local community members a chance to check out the shop and look through select items on sale.
More information can be found at archeryworld.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.