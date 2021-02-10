Adrian Cortes, the Mayor of the City of Battle Ground, announced his intention to run for re-election on Tuesday, Feb. 9.
“The people that I serve, they have faces, families, hopes, dreams and personal stories to tell. And they are my fellow community members and Americans. And by virtue of that bond alone, they are worthy of my sacrifice, commitment and of my service to them,” Cortes said in a news release. “Why I am running is simple; we are in uncertain times and we need proven leadership. Many in our community are hurting due to the COVID health pandemic restrictions and economic devastation. As Mayor, I was out in front fighting for our business community; especially our small businesses. If re-elected, I will continue to fight against unreasonable state mandates that impact our quality of life”.
As of publication, no other candidates have announced a run for mayor.
