Local Cinnabon franchise owner Steve Foltz is donating 150 boxes of Cinnabons to employees of the Meals on Wheels People as a Valentine “thank you” for keeping local elders fed during the pandemic. According to a news release, the Cinnabons will be delivered to the Meals on Wheels People Central kitchen at 9 a.m. on Feb. 10.
“Meals on Wheels People employees are some of the unsung heroes of frontline workers,” Foltz, who also serves on Meals on Wheels People’s board of directors, said in the release. “They’ve been making thousands of meals every weekday throughout the pandemic to deliver to homebound seniors, many of whom have no other access to fresh food. I wanted to let them know how much their work is appreciated.”
For more than 18 years, Foltz and his staff have baked thousands of cinnamon rolls every valentines day as part of the Meals on Wheels People’s “Valentine-A-Gram” event.
“Delivering the gift boxes in time for Valentine’s Day was a fun throwback to the days of our Valentine-A-Gram event,” Foltz said. “And everyone needs a little treat on Valentine’s Day.”
