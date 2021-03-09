Late last month, the Clark County Board of Health made the decision to add an additional monthly meeting and extend the time allotted for its regular meeting to its schedule. Board of Health meetings will now take place from 9-10 a.m. on the second Wednesday of each month as well as 8:30-10 a.m. on the fourth Wednesday.
Meetings are currently closed to the public, but the Board encourages participation in the following ways:
- Watch live on CVTV channel 23/323 or CVTV.org.
- Listen to audio only by calling (408) 418-9388 and entering the access code which will be posted on the county’s website one week prior to the meeting at clark.wa.gov/councilors/clark-county-council-meetings.
- Submit comments online at clark.wa.gov/councilors/public-comment.
- Read comments into the record. Instructions are available at clark.wa.gov/councilors/clark-county-council-meetings.
