The Reflector
The Historic Trust has selected David Pearson as its third CEO/President. Pearson has spent time in museum management at the Columbia River Maritime Museum and the World of Motorsports Museum in Wilsonville, Oregon. His tenure as CEO began Monday, Sept. 16.
During his career, Pearson has led mission-based organizations in fundraising, planning, building community partnerships and expanding Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) educational activities. He has been a resident of the Northwest for more than 20 years and most of his professional career has been with non-profits. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Art and Communications from Carroll College in Wisconsin and a Master of Fine Arts in Historic Preservation at Savannah College of Art and Design in Georgia.
“I am honored and privileged to be joining The Historic Trust. I look forward to getting to know my new community and continue building on the strong success of this organization,” Pearson said in a news release. “Vancouver is at the very center of the history of the Pacific Northwest, and the work of The Historic Trust has been vital in preserving that history. I am anxious to start sharing our story, and helping The Trust grow regionally and nationally, as well.”
In the release, Historic Trust Board Chair Stacey Graham said, “We are very excited to welcome David. He brings a wealth of historic knowledge and leadership experience to The Historic Trust. And, his work in developing new local and regional partnerships, and commitment to expanding preservation and historic property management efforts are critical to our future.”
