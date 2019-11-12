Retiring K-9 Officer Luca received honors for his six years of service with the Battle Ground Police Department Nov. 4 during Battle Ground City Council’s meeting, the city announced last week.
Luca retired alongside his handler, Battle Ground Police Sgt. Chris Crouch, who is pursuing a career outside of law enforcement, according to the announcement.
Together Luca and Crouch logged close to 1,800 training hours, 284 deployments, 87 captures with only six using Luca’s bite, seven SWAT deployments, more than 60 narcotics sniffs on vehicles, and “countless friends through the 76 events, meet and greets, and demonstrations provided in and around our community,” the announcement read.
Crouch brought up a case from 2014 as a highlight of Luca’s career, where the team was dispatched to assist in a multi-department response in La Center on information of a homicide suspect.
Responders discovered that the suspect had fled on foot roughly two hours before law enforcement arrival, according to the announcement. After close to three hours searching heavily wooded surroundings, nightfall and a potentially armed and dangerous suspect, Luca picked up a scent, tracked down and flushed out the suspect “through dogged determination,” making physical contact before SWAT members took the suspect into custody.
“Not only did Luca overcome the odds of the time delay with this capture, he helped apprehend a violent suspect and provided an early warning of the suspect’s presence for the officers so all involved were able to carry out their mission safely,” the announcement read.
“It takes an exceptional dog to become a K-9 officer, and an exceptional officer to be a K-9 handler,” the announcement noted, adding that BGPD was fortunate to have “this extraordinary K-9 team” for the past six years.
Luca will retire in the home of the Crouch family, the announcement stated. Soon he, along with Crouch’s former K-9 partner, Haulf, will be commemorated in a retired K-9 officer display in the BG police station.
“We wish Luca a long and happy retirement and the very best to Sergeant Crouch as he pursues a new career opportunity,” The announcement stated. They will be missed.”
