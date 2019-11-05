The Police Activities League of Southwest Washington (PAL) raised nearly $200,000 through their third annual Heart Behind the Badge fundraising event Oct. 18 and a match from an anonymous donor.
PAL’s event featured law enforcement from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office and the Vancouver Police Department sharing stories as well as a youth speaker from Marrion Elementary School in Vancouver, an announcement of the fundraising stated. The event itself raised $97,000 and an anonymous donor added $100,000 to the total.
PAL Executive Director Jenny Thompson said 2019 was a great year for the league, adding, “We are absolutely thrilled and humbled by the generosity of our community.”
PAL’s next fundraising event is scheduled for Dec. 11 at Warehouse ‘23, with a view of the passing decorated Christmas ships. Tickets are available at bit.ly/2MMsmh0.
