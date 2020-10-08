Last week, the Greater Vancouver Chamber celebrated the 2020 Business and Leadership Awards during a virtual livestream presented by the Port of Vancouver.
The virtual event attracted over 1,200 viewers on YouTube and Facebook.
Paul Christensen, president of Realvest Corporation, received the 2020 John S. McKibben Legacy Award. Senator for the 17th Legislative District Lynda Wilson received the Statesperson of the Year award. The Community Champion of the Year Award went to WellHaven Pet Health. Doctor Allen Gabriel received the Start Up to Watch Award. Peninsula Glass received the Small Business of the Year Award and ilani received the Large Business of the Year Award.
— The Reflector
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.