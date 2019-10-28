Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Battle Ground, announced last week that she is inviting Southwest Washington veterans to take part in an event Nov. 8 to record their stories as part of the Veterans History Project within the Library of Congress.
“Congress created the Veterans History Project, and it is a great honor for me to help preserve Southwest Washington veterans’ military stories for future generations,” Herrera Beutler said. “From those who served in World War II to those who just returned from a conflict in the Middle East, I am committed to honoring our veteran heroes’ service and making their stories of sacrifice an official part of our nation’s story.”All Southwest Washington veterans are invited to participate and share their military stories at this Vancouver-area event. Those who wish to participate should RSVP at VetStoriesWA03@Mail.House.Gov or call Herrera Beutler’s Vancouver office at (360) 695-6292.
— The Reflector
