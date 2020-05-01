Interim County Manager Kathleen Otto is seeking applicants for several open positions on the volunteer Animal Protection and Control Advisory Board. The three positions are for Clark County residents that fit the roles and represent a licensed veterinarian, livestock owner and a member at large.
Terms for the positions begin immediately. The livestock owner positions and members at large positions end on Oct. 31, 2022 and the veterinarian position ends on Oct. 31, 2023. Applications and a résumé can be mailed to Animal Protection and Control, P.O. Box 9810, Vancouver, WA 98666 or emailed to susan.anderson@clark.wa.gov.
— The Reflector
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.