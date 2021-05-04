The Clark County Law Library reopened to the public earlier this week after being closed for more than a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to a news release, the library is open to in-person visits from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday of each week. Law Library staff will provide remote reference only from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
The library is located on the first floor of the Clark County Courthouse at 1200 Franklin St., Vancouver. Access to the library is through the west entrance of the courthouse in the breezeway by the jail.
Some restrictions are in place to allow for social distancing and there is a 30-minute limit on computer use. Anyone visiting county buildings is required to wear a face covering that covers the bridge of the nose to underneath the chin.
“We are glad to be able to open to members of the public again, but we need to do so safely in order to keep protecting our community against COVID-19,” Law Librarian Maria Sosnowski said in the release.
The Law Library provides a professional legal collection for judges, prosecutors, other lawyers, and county and state officials. The collection is open to the public any time the library is open, and about 90 percent of inquiries to the Law Library come from non-attorneys, according to the release.
