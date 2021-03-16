On Wednesday, March 10, the Prevent Coalition Rural Network published a first-of-its-kind report identifying the unique factors that influence youth substance use in rural communities across Washington State.
According to a news release from Educational Service District 112, the authors of the Rural Healthy Youth Survey Data Report analysed survey input from young people in schools across the state. The data compared substance use rates, trends, risk and protective factors between rural and non rural communities. The coalition defines “rural” as areas with a population of less than 10,000 people and are at least one hour driving distance from the nearest city. This is the first time this type of data has ever been collected, analyzed or reported on.
“We’re pleased to publish this report on behalf of the Rural Network,” Community Prevention Project Coordinator Christopher Belisle said in the news release. “It’s so important because we have never been able to pull out a rural sample and compare it to non-rural areas. Now, rural areas can use this sample to build their programs.”
The release stated that one takeaway from the report was the discovery that the biggest protective factor against marijuana use among rural youth is a positive adult presence. For example, rural Washington 10th graders who have an adult they can turn to if they feel sad have a 2.7-time lower rate of current marijuana use. The report also found that the biggest risk factor for rural youth marijuana use is friends’ behaviors and attitudes toward drug use. Rural Washington 10th graders with close friends who have used marijuana have a 9.9-time higher rate of current marijuana use.
“This important data will be useful for coalitions, schools and other organizations to help understand issues facing rural youth,” Belisle said. “It will also help to better understand how rural communities have unique circumstances when compared to their non-rural counterparts, and thus require dedicated support and interventions.”
