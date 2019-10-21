Ballots for the Nov. 5 general election are in the mail to all registered voters in Clark County. If a voter does not receive a ballot by Thursday, Oct. 24, please contact the Clark County Elections Office at (564) 397-2345 to request a replacement ballot. Replacement ballots may also be requested by mail, email or in person at the elections office at 1408 Franklin St., Vancouver. Office hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Email requests should be sent to elections@clark.wa.gov. The mailing address is Clark County Elections Office, PO Box 8815, Vancouver, WA 98666.
The last day to submit new voter registrations and voter updates to existing registrations online or by mail is 5 p.m., Monday, Oct. 28. Voters may still register and update existing voter registrations after Oct. 28, but you must do so in person by 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5.
The process of entering the scanned ballot information into the ballot tabulation system will begin at 6 p.m. on Election Day. Results will be posted on clarkvotes.org around 8:15 p.m.
A printed voters’ guide has been distributed to all households in Clark County and an online voters’ guide is available on the Elections Office website at clarkvotes.org.
A sample ballot listing all contests and ballot measures appearing on the Nov. 5 general election is available on the Clark County Elections Office website at clarkvotes.org.
— Clark County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.