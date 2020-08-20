On Monday, Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler sent a letter to the United States Postal Service (USPS) Postmaster General Louis DeJoy pressing for immediate action to resolve mail delivery delays. In the letter, Herrera Beutler underscored the need for a timely and reliable mail service, especially for rural residents, senior citizens and small businesses throughout the region.
“Many of the communities I represent in Southwest Washington are rural, relying on the USPS for last mile delivery, and these service interruptions have further exacerbated the divide between rural communities and those living in and near cities. Senior citizens are disproportionately impacted by USPS delays since they are more dependent on mail to obtain essential prescription medications – a reliance that has increased dramatically during the pandemic.”
“In Congress, I’ve supported solutions to solidify and strengthen USPS mail delivery, from championing six-day delivery, to providing USPS with emergency borrowing authority via the CARES Act to ensure it could solidify its services during the pandemic. My constituents do not want to see those efforts undermined by poorly executed cost-cutting measures,” Herrera Beutler wrote in her letter.
DeJoy on Tuesday told Congress planned rollbacks at the Postal Service will be delayed until after the November general election.
The full text of the letter can be read in PDF format bit.ly/3hfTLVo.
