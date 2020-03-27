Confirmed cases of COVID-19 locally saw another significant increase today, March 27, as Clark County Public Health reported 28 news cases and a sixth confirmed case who had died.
Public Health’s latest update brings the number of confirmed cases to 76. The sixth death of a confirmed case was a woman in her 80s, Public Health reported, though the patient’s previous hospitalization status or whether they came into contact with another confirmed case was not given.
Like a similar large number of cases confirmed the previous day, Public Health did not have too much information on hospitalizations and whether or not the new cases had known contact with a previously-confirmed case, though it did break out the age ranges of the individuals. Of total cases found in Clark County, the majority were between the ages of 40 and 69, though all six deaths were individuals 70 and older.
Public Health’s latest update also showed a confirmed case in someone 19 years old or younger, and five in individuals aged 20 to 29. One case was confirmed in someone of unknown age.
This week marked a drastic increase in the number of confirmed cases, rising from 13 as of March 23. Previously Clark County Health Officer and Public Health Director Alan Melnick said that both increased testing resources and continued spread of the disease likely led to the increase of confirmations.
Of those tested Public Health had 653 come back negative for COVID-19, though the total negative tests was likely higher given the difference between how positive and negative tests are reported.
