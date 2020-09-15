Democratic presidential nominee and former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden says that U.S. Congressional candidate Carolyn Long “will deliver results for Southwest Washington,” Long’s campaign announced Monday, Sept. 14.
Biden said that Long will help to improve infrastructure including rural broadband access in the release, benefitting remote learning and small business success in Washington’s Third Congressional District.
“At this inflection point for our country, I know Carolyn will deliver results for Southwest Washington,” Biden said in the release.
Long said she was honored to receive an endorsement from Biden as she faces off against incumbent Republican Jaime Herrera Beutler for a second time since her first run as a Democratic challenger in 2018.
“This campaign is about giving Southwest Washingtonians a representative who will fight for our communities, so we can succeed. I look forward to working with Joe Biden to build a better future for everyone in Southwest Washington,” Long said in the release.
— The Reflector
