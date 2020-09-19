According to a survey filled out by Battle Ground community members in 2018, parks and gathering places along with community events are considerably important to well-being and quality of life.
The community’s feedback led the city to form the Parks and Community Engagement Advisory Board, a citizen-led group with the role of evaluating and developing parks, recreational programming and community events. The seven-member, volunteer board has been working together for a little over a year. Volunteers on the board can be recognized as neighbors and long-time members of the community. This year’s annual Park Appreciation Day volunteer work party was modified to become Yard Appreciation Day, a day where neighbors and community members connected by sharing their favorite yard tips, ideas and photos on social media.
As summer turns into fall and the community continues to navigate unexpected changes in 2020, the board continues to look for new ways to build community connections and engagement. They recently turned their focus to the upcoming holiday season and plants for Battle Grounds Halloween Fright Night and Holiday Tree Lighting events.
“Celebrating tradition and connecting as a community is more important than ever,” Board Chair Josie Calderon said in a news release. “Our annual Halloween Fright Night and Holiday Tree Lighting events may look a bit different this year, but we will celebrate as a community – that’s what Battle Ground does.”
