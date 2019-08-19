Slo Poks hosted their car show “Show N’ Shine” on Aug. 17 on Main Street in Vancouver. The show was open to hot rods, custom vehicles, motorcycles, rat rods and collector cars, with each registration paying a $15 fee and donating school supplies for Hough Elementary School. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Hough Foundation for programs and projects.
The day consisted of raffle drawings all day, free giveaways, goodie bags, cars and fun. The free entry brought spectators from all over to examine each car, and provided entertainment for the whole family.
(0) comments
