Thunderbird
Slo Poks founding father Ron “Steve” Stephens puts his arm around his wife Gertrude Stephens while admiring a 1956 Ford Thunderbird during the Slo Poks car show, Show N’ Shine, in Vancouver Aug. 17. The Vancouver couple drove a red 1955 Ford Thunderbird to Reno for their wedding 65 years ago, giving Thunderbirds a special parking spot in their hearts

 Photo by Mary Broten

Slo Poks hosted their car show “Show N’ Shine” on Aug. 17 on Main Street in Vancouver. The show was open to hot rods, custom vehicles, motorcycles, rat rods and collector cars, with each registration paying a $15 fee and donating school supplies for Hough Elementary School. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Hough Foundation for programs and projects. 

1928 Ford
A 1928 Ford Sport Coupe at the Slo Poks car show, Show N’ Shine in Vancouver Aug. 17.

The day consisted of raffle drawings all day, free giveaways, goodie bags, cars and fun. The free entry brought spectators from all over to examine each car, and provided entertainment for the whole family.  

Trophies
Trophies manufactured for the 2019 Slo Poks' "Show 'N Shine" car show in Uptown Vancouver await collection by winners Aug. 17.

