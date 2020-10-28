On Thursday, entrepreneur and former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang endorsed Carolyn Long for the United States House of Representatives in Washingtons’ 3rd Congressional District race.
“Now more than ever we need bold leadership to revive our communities from this pandemic. Carolyn’s Pandemic Recovery plan will get working families back on track by bringing additional stimulus payments to Americans, and providing paid family and sick leave and affordable child care,” Yang said in a news release sent by the Long campaign. “We need leaders in Congress who will fight for working families. Carolyn Long’s proactive approach will help our country recover from the economic downturn.”
“I am honored to be endorsed by Andrew Yang,” Long said. “This campaign is about giving Southwest Washingtonians a representative who will fight for our communities, so we can succeed. This pandemic has been difficult on Southwest Washingtonians and we can’t afford members of Congress who leave us behind. I look forward to building a better future for everyone in Southwest Washington.”
