The Parks and Lands division of Clark County Public Works is currently seeking volunteers to serve as Park hosts for a few park locations in North Clark County and Washougal. Parks Hosts live onsite and are responsible for tasks including opening and closing entrance gates, greeting and assisting park visitors, removing litter and cleaning restrooms.
Volunteers for the Park Host position must commit to one year of service with an option to extend. Park Hosts must have the following requirements:
• A high school diploma or GED.
• Previous public service experience or related work.
• Ability to do some physically demanding tasks.
• A valid state-issued driver’s license or be able to obtain one within 30 days.
• An activated cell phone for communication with parks staff and emergency services.
• The ability to pass a criminal background check including being fingerprinted.
• The ability to understand and follow oral and written instructions.
Additional training will be provided to successful applicants. Applications can be submitted online at volgistics.com/ex/portal.dll/ap?ap=1541174674. For more information, contact Clark County Parks by phone or email at (564) 397-2285 and parks@clark.wa.gov.
— The Reflector
