After months of distance learning and online classes during a time when the most exciting sport being played was the WST Pro Series professional Snooker tournament, local high schoolers were able to get back out on their respective practice fields on Monday, Feb. 1. Football players at La Center High School got back out on the gridiron to practice passing plays and more with masks, limitations on physical contact and small-group pods.
“We know it’s not yet Phase 2,” Head Coach John Lambert said about practice restrictions due to state health guidelines. “But, everything is pointing that it is going to happen, and that made all of this a little more real. Like, we’re potentially playing in two weeks.”
On Thursday, Jan. 28, Washington state loosened some of the requirements for regions of the state to reach Phase 2 of the “Healthy Washington” reopening plan. However, Clark County is unable to move out of Phase 1 until health officials look at data again on Friday, Feb. 12. If Clark County meets the requirements needed to move into Phase 2, the La Center Wildcats will play their first game in over a year against the Fort Vancouver Trappers on Friday, Feb. 19.
“I feel good,” coach Lambert said about the possible upcoming season. “We have a lot of kids that have been around (for awhile).”
Lambert said he has seen a slight increase in team morale and mentioned how a lot of kids keep their grades up to remain eligible for the sport now that it has a possible return. Lambert said many kids were excited to get back out on the field, despite the limited practice, because many of them haven’t had the chance to see their friends and exercise as much as they used to as learning has turned online.
“There is a psychological piece (to returning) to this now that they have some sense of direction” Lambert said. “A lot of the kids have struggled (without the sport) ...There’s apathy.”
Lambert mentioned that this has also led to a decrease in turnout for the sport as only around 44 kids showed interest as opposed to the usual 60 and said that being out on the field is “extremely important” to the kids in the program.
Tom Lambert, La Center High School senior and team captain for the Wildcats, said he was excited to get back out on the field again after the many delays the season has faced due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He said seeping his friends has been “really great” and that he really missed being out on the field “even though it is raining.”
After spending his life growing up around football, Tom Lambert is ready to show the Trico League what the Wildcats are made of.
“I'm just thankful that we're gonna get a season at some point, you know,” he said. “I'm so excited.”
Schedules are set to release once play is allowed to resume.
