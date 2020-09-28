On Wednesday, Kasper Enterprises LLC announced the establishment of Kasper Recovery Housing in the Hazel Dell area of Vancouver. Renovations on the former Value Motel at 708 NE 78th St., Vancouver are expected to be completed by the end of 2020 with occupancy to follow.
Kasper Enterprises is performing the renovations in order to create a clean and sober housing environment. Funded by James Kasper himself, Kasper Recovery Housing is a self-supporting drug free environment for men and women as well as those with children. Rooms will be available for rent to those on a recovery journey. The facility is not a homeless shelter.
James Kasper, founder of Kasper Enterprises LLC, testifies to the work of similarly run recovery housing and the grace of God as the foundation for the vision of recovery housing. “I want to take back the city from addiction. I want to see people be free from addiction. Housing like this and the power of the recovery community provides the first step in this direction,” Kasper said in the news release.
If you would like to volunteer or help in any other way with the project please contact Kate or Melissa via kasperrecoveryhousing@gmail.com
—The Reflector
