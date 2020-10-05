Members of the Lewis River Rotary Club gathered at Battle Ground’s Central Park to kick off their park adoption campaign. On Saturday, they edged and cleaned up flower and tree beds, raked leaves and picked up debris.
On Saturday, about a dozen members of the Lewis River Rotary Club met at Battle Ground’s Central Park to kick off their cleanup and “adoption” campaign.
Members edged flower and tree beds, weeded, raked and got rid of other debris. Member of the Rotary Club and Park Project Planner Mike Robinson said he didn’t realize how much history was in the park until he looked into it, and he wanted to share that knowledge with the community.
“I didn’t even realize there was a statue here,” he said while pointing to a brass statue of birds covered by tall shrubs.
Robinson said the Rotary Club decided to adopt Central Park because of its history, visibility and location in Old Town Battle Ground.
The club hopes to turn the park adoption into a big project and has plans to trim all the trees, clean up the streambed and possibly host events there in the future.
