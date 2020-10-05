201007.News.RotaryClubParkProject.CK.1..JPG

 Members of the Lewis River Rotary Club gathered at Battle Ground’s Central Park to kick off their park adoption campaign. On Saturday, they edged and cleaned up flower and tree beds, raked leaves and picked up debris.

 Photo by Cameron Kast

On Saturday, about a dozen members of the Lewis River Rotary Club met at Battle Ground’s Central Park to kick off their cleanup and “adoption” campaign. 

Members edged flower and tree beds, weeded, raked and got rid of other debris. Member of the Rotary Club and Park Project Planner Mike Robinson said he didn’t realize how much history was in the park until he looked into it, and he wanted to share that knowledge with the community. 

201007.News.RotaryClubParkProject.CK.2..JPG

Central Park in downtown Battle Ground is a small but historical park. Wodin Creek, a tributary to the Salmon Creek Watershed, is on the park's east side.

“I didn’t even realize there was a statue here,” he said while pointing to a brass statue of birds covered by tall shrubs.

Robinson said the Rotary Club decided to adopt Central Park because of its history, visibility and location in Old Town Battle Ground. 

201007.News.RotaryClubParkProject.CK.3..JPG

Rotarian Steve Samwell started off the Saturday morning cleanup by edging around all the tree and shrub beds on the west side of the park.

The club hopes to turn the park adoption into a big project and has plans to trim all the trees, clean up the streambed and possibly host events there in the future. 

201007.News.RotaryClubParkProject.CK.4..JPG

Steve Samwell Junior helps empty leaves and other bio-debris into a truck to be hauled off later that afternoon. Debris included fallen leaves, weeds, overgrown grass, dirt and more.
201007.News.RotaryClubParkProject.CK.5..JPG

Mal Ellison scoops up some excess dirt and grass with his shovel during Saturday’s Central Park cleanup.
201007.News.RotaryClubParkProject.CK.6..JPG

Rotarian and Park Project Coordinator Mike Robinson said he didn’t know about this statue in Central Park and hopes to clean it up so the community can see it and enjoy it.

