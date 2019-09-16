The next opportunity to visit any of Washington’s state parks for free without a Discover Pass will be Sept. 28 in honor of National Public Lands Day.
No pass will be required for day-use visitors who arrive by vehicle.
National Public Lands Day is coordinated by the National Environmental Education Foundation.
State Parks free days are in keeping with 2011 legislation that created the Discover Pass, which costs $30 annually or $10 for a one-day visit. The pass is required for vehicle access to state recreation lands managed by Washington State Parks, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife and the Department of Natural Resources.
The Discover Pass legislation directed State Parks to designate up to 12 free days when the pass would not be required to visit state parks. The free days apply only at state parks; the Discover Pass is still required on WDFW and DNR lands.
Two more State Parks free days are available in 2019:
• Monday, Nov. 11 — Veterans Day
• Friday, Nov. 29 — Autumn free day
