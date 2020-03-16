Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has further limited social and business interactions in an effort to combat the COVID-19 virus Monday with an order to close businesses including bars and restaurants for two weeks.
The order could be extended, Inslee said during a Monday morning press conference.
“These decisions are not taken lightly,” Inslee said. “I know there are enormous economic implications and social disruptions. Today we know we are doing this for a simple reason, to save the lives of our loved ones in Washington.”
The order closes sit-down areas of bars and restaurants, but allows them to operate on a take-out and delivery basis. Food courts and sit-down food service at colleges is also halted by the order.
The two-week closure will also affect businesses including beauty salons, barbers, nail salons, theaters, tattoo shops, bowling alleys, gyms, museums, art galleries, non-tribal card rooms and youth sports and youth clubs among others.
It will not affect grocery stores, pharmacies, daycares, convenience stores or banks.
Inslee also has banned all gatherings over 50 participants. Gatherings under 50 participants are only allowed when they have met social distancing criteria set by the state, Inslee said.
“This is our only weapon available to us right now. We are not powerless against this virus,” Inslee said. “If you’re thinking about having a group with 49 people in the same room, think again … If we are living a normal life right now, we’re just not doing our job as Washingtonians.”
Other retail outlets must designate a person to implement a social distancing plan as well.
Inslee also cautioned against hoarding supplies, as stores struggled to keep items such as diapers, toilet paper and hand sanitizer on shelves.
“The supply chain is strong today,” Inslee said, thanking grocery workers for keeping stores stocked. “We all are in this together and we don’t want to stress the supply chain unnecessarily. When you purchase things, this is a moment to think of your neighbors, not just your immediate family.”
Inslee also noted that while COVID-19 is not especially deadly for younger adults, right now it has a 14 percent mortality rate for adults over 80 years old.
He also noted that Washington has 2 percent of the nation’s population and 20 percent of infections.
“You need to self isolate, starting right now,” Inslee said, to that most vulnerable population.
The press conference itself took measures of social distancing, having reporters ask questions remotely as opposed to being in the conference room.
King County Executive Dow Constantine advised residents to take the next two weeks to follow social distancing protocols.
“Go to work if you must, but hunker down if you are able,” Constantine remarked. “Postpone anything you can.”
Though in-person service was prohibited, Constantine urged Washingtonians to still patronize local businesses under the new restrictions “at a safe distance.”
“If this pandemic is symbolized by the medical mask, then perhaps our resilience is going to be represented by the takeout box,” Constantine said. He added that people who intended to donate to arts organizations that now was the time, and those who had bought tickets to events that were canceled not to ask for a refund if it was financially viable for them.
“Today we are focused on the response, but in the coming weeks we must also focus on the recovery,” Constantine remarked.
This heightened prohibition follows the governor banning gatherings of 250 or more participants statewide on Friday, March 13. That day, Inslee also announced that K-12 public and private schools would be canceled for six weeks in Washington starting this week, running until at least Friday, April 24.
As of press deadline, the Washington State Department of Health had 769 confirmed cases statewide, with 42 deaths. The majority of cases and deaths were in King County.
“These are very difficult decisions, but hours count here and very strong measures are necessary to slow the spread of the disease,” Inslee said in his statement. “I know there will be significant economic impacts to all our communities and we are looking at steps to help address those challenges.”
