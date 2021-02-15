Two local members of the United States Armed Forces received local honors last month at a small ceremony in Ridgefield.
Photos of Bruce Crockett, United States Army, and Tom McCarthy, United States Navy, were added to the wall honoring local veterans at the Ridgefield Post Office in early January by American Legion Post #44.
The wall honors over 20 local veterans and their respective branches of service for the public to view. The recent additions of Crockett and McCarthy brought a small group of friends, family and members of Post #44 to celebrate and honor the service of the local veterans. Members of the ceremony shared stories, experiences and more of their time in service with Crockett and McCarthy.
Both Crockett and McCarthy died within the last couple of years, according to Jen McDonnell, vice commander of American Legion Post #44.
The collages of each veteran are created by Carol Parker. Parker creates the collages for free for the local American Legion post. She also created the 95 collages hanging in the La Center Post Office.
More information about American Legion Post #44 can be found online at centennial.legion.org/washington/post44
