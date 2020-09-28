As of Sept. 21, there are six openings for representatives for the Clark County Arts Commission. The commission needs advocates representing the City of LaCenter, City of Woodland, City of Camas, City of Vancouver and City of Washougal. Candidates interested in applying for a vacancy in a municipality must apply through the Mayor of the city, who then forwards recommendation to the Clark County Council for consideration of appointment. Applicants interested in serving on the commission should visit clarkcountyartscommission.com/ and send a letter of interest along with a resume pertaining to their art background, non-profit or business, or relevant experience.
—The Reflector
