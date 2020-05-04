The Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission will hold its next meeting virtually on Wednesday, May 6.
The commission will hold this meeting via Microsoft Teams and cover only a few essential items. No action will be taken. The public is invited to listen to the work session online; however, no public comment will be taken.
State Parks staff will provide updates on COVID-19 efforts, 2021-23 strategic planning, operating and capital budgets. Additionally, the commission will discuss legislative matters, including potential requests to be made of the Governor’s Office and Legislature during the 2021 legislative session.
Those interested in listening in to the session can visit bit.ly/2WfC7aG. You do not need to download Microsoft Teams to listen in. Join the meeting with the link above and select “watch on the web instead” and then “join anonymously.”
— The Reflector
