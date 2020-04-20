Battle Ground city councilor and former mayor Mike Dalesandro is seeking one of 15 seats for a charter review commission that will consider making amendments to the Clark County Home Rule Charter.
Dalesandro made the announcement in a video posted to social media April 15. The city councilor is seeking one of three “at-large” seats, which will join three commissioners from each Clark County Council district to assess how well the county’s charter, approved by voters in 2014, is being executed.
Dalesandro said he had been paying close attention during the initial charter creation process, noting he ran for Clark County council chair, a position created by the charter, in 2015, ultimately losing to Marc Boldt in the general election. With anticipation of the first review of the charter, he began to seriously consider taking part in the process in the past few months, explaining he wanted to make sure the intent of the charter was upheld.
That intent, Dalesandro said, is the separation of powers and the ability for local initiatives and referenda. Prior to the Home Rule Charter, Clark County had three commissioners who had both legislative and executive authority, but under the charter there are five who sit on Clark County Council, which has legislative authority, while they hire a county manager for executive functions.
The review commission is part of language in the initial charter that after five years a 15-member group must be elected to consider making changes to the document and therefore how the county is run, with amendments going to a vote of citizens for final approval. The position is unpaid and temporary, and it will not require elected officials to step down from their current office to take part.
Though he didn’t believe that the review process would lead to a complete discarding of the charter, Dalesandro said he didn’t want to see amendments proposed that would drastically change the charter’s function.
“The intent of the charter is still the right course for the county — the voters voted that way,” Dalesandro said. He said he is more interested with the process of charter review than making any specific changes.
“You’ve got to work with people to review this document and have an approach that’s going to develop something that’s sustainable, and I feel like the best way to do that is to not come in with an agenda,” Dalesandro explained.
Speaking specifically on the separation of powers, Dalesandro said taking executive power from elected officials wasn’t a bad thing as he noted that the power was given to “professionals” with experience needed to manage the more than 1,500 employees and half-a-billion-dollar annual budgets Clark County has.
“I don’t know that I want somebody campaigning to do that,” Dalesandro said, “because it is an operational job. It is a nuts-and-bolts job, and we need to have that professional background of someone who knows how to navigate through the bureaucracy and navigate through all the rules and regulations — the red tape, if you will — and get the job done.”
Currently, Clark County is without a permanent county manager following the abrupt resignation of Shawn Henessee March 13. Prior to Henessee, the Clark County Council had abruptly dismissed his predecessor Mark McCauley in May 2017.
Addressing potential conflict, Dalesandro said that the charter has been working in “setting the groundwork” for the intended separation of powers, but that some of the issues like conflict between the county manager and council were more about personalities than anything structurally wrong in the charter.
“That’s not necessarily a knock on the current council … past council members, the past couple of (county) managers,” Dalesandro clarified, adding that the past few years have been part of a transition into charter government that he said was ongoing.
Dalesandro believes that the county manager system could work, citing his own experience in Battle Ground, which has a similar setup. Between that and his time as mayor, a position similar to council chair, he said he felt that when discussing scenarios as part of the review commission he would be able to draw on those experiences for context and how potential changes would play out.
While the statewide “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order enacted as a response to the global COVID-19 pandemic makes usual door-to-door campaigning unviable, Dalesandro plans to rely on digital avenues to get his candidacy to the public. He said Facebook Live streaming events will be part of this remote campaign, noting he held the first one the day after his candidacy announcement.
Dalesandro acknowledged that the charter review commission was “pretty far down the ballot” given the presidential, Congressional and state legislative races also running this year, though he stressed that the commission’s work is important in determining the course for Clark County.
“There are 500,000 people in Clark County, give or take,” Dalesandro said. “How we govern and the structure of our county government has to be able to be set up to work for us and get through those issues.”
Though Dalesandro lives in Clark County Council District 4, he said he chose to run at-large because he felt looking at the charter from a countywide perspective would be one of his strengths. He noted that in his time on the Battle Ground City Council and as mayor, he’s had communication with other local jurisdictions as part of those roles.
“I really feel it’s important that the countywide, at-large positions are positions that are actually going to talk to everyone, that are going to listen to everyone in all four corners (of the county), and that’s something that I’m passionate about,” Dalesandro said, adding that facilitation of conversations among those representing distinct districts is something he aimed to do.
Apart from experience and a focus on the intent of the charter, Dalesandro said his demeanor made him a good candidate for the commission, saying he is a collaborative person.
“I’ve been able to work with people all over the political spectrum over my six, seven years I’ve been involved as an elected official,” Dalesandro said.
Currently, Dalesandro is the only candidate for the charter review commission to make a public statement of candidacy. According to the state Public Disclosure Commission website, there has been one candidate who has formally filed — Michael Martin — though the website does not indicate which position on the commission is sought by Martin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.