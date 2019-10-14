The Clark County Republican Central Committee has taken a position against a November ballot measure that would allow affirmative action and positions in support of two potential 2020 initiatives that would require public votes on state tax increases and require notification of parents if their child receives an abortion.
The committee unanimously approved positions on the votes during its September quarterly meeting, according to a news release from the Clark County Republican Party. Regarding Referendum 88, a ballot measure allowing affirmative action, the party believes an approval “abolishes the standard of equality for all, regardless of race, as is currently required by the voter-approved Washington Civil Rights Act.” The release also stated it would increase state bureaucracy and eliminate preferential treatment of veterans in public employment.
The party also voted to endorse Initiative 1082, which could be on the November 2020 ballot if enough signatures are received. It would make any tax increases voted in by the state legislature expire in one year unless approved by a majority vote of the people while retroactively removing increases in 2019 and 2020 if they were not voter-approved, the party release stated.
The CCRP also endorsed Initiative 1004, which also requires signatures in order to make it to the November 2020 ballot. The measure “would require that physicians notify parents or guardians before performing abortions on minors, with exceptions for medical emergencies or by court order, and provide criminal penalties and civil liability for violations,” according to the party release.
“Our party values the sanctity of life and the unborn baby. We also wholeheartedly support our veterans who have given so much for the freedom and democracy of this country,” CCRP Chairman Earl Bowerman said in the release. “And Washington voters should decide for themselves if they want these high taxes to continue to perpetuity or not, and carefully consider the consequences of their votes and the potential impact on everyday life as we now know it.”
More information on the party’s stance on the ballot measures or those wishing to sign the petitions are directed to the party website, clarkrepublicans.org.
— The Reflector
