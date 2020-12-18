Clark County has seen the first administrations of a COVID-19 vaccine, with PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center providing the first shots Dec. 16.
“I can’t tell you how overjoyed we are,“ PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center Chief Medical Officer Lawrence Neville said before the first vaccinations were administered, saying it was likely the most exciting day “over the long winter of discontent of the pandemic” that the hospital has experienced.
Gov. Jay Inslee announced that a coalition of western states had OKed the vaccine just days before the first shots were given in Clark County during a press conference Dec. 13. Neville noted that the vaccine administration came at a time when the United States had recently surpassed 300,000 COVID-19 deaths, and while healthcare workers are feeling the pressure of treating patients with the disease.
Neville said that healthcare workers were the first to be vaccinated, with two taking part in the ceremonial first administrations hosted that day. He said PeaceHealth would be working with other providers in the area such as Legacy Salmon Creek and The Vancouver Clinic.
Neville said it could be six months before all those individuals who want the vaccine can get it, adding it was important that in the meantime residents keep up health precautions and social distancing.
PeaceHealth Southwest registered nurse Schaeffer Seabrook was the first member of the medical center staff to be vaccinated, receiving the shot to a round of applause.
When asked about any anxiety about being the first, “I think as long as you’re well-educated and you understand that this is the next step in this journey, then I think there’s confidence in that,” Seabrook said.
