A bill designed to support those impacted by sudden infant and childhood deaths backed by U.S. Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler has passed the House of Representatives, the Congresswoman announced Sept. 21.
H.R. 2271, introduced by Rep. Gwen Moore, D-Wisconsin, is co-sponsored by Herrera Beutler, R-Battle Ground, and would provide grants to local and state governments, as well as nonprofits, to improve data collection and investigations for deaths categorized as Sudden Unexpected Infant Death (SUID) and Sudden Unexplained Death in Childhood (SUDC), Herrera Beutler’s announcement stated. The legislation, also known as the Scarlett’s Sunshine on Sudden Unexpected Death Act, would also seek to promote safe sleep practices and when such a death occurred would ensure a review was conducted.
“I’ve heard one too many heartbreaking stories from parents who have lost a child due to (sudden infant death), which are unbearable losses to these families,” Herrera Beutler said. “I’m pleased the House approved this critical, bipartisan legislation today that aims to help identify possible causes to sudden and unexpected deaths among children and infants and prevent other families from experiencing these terrible tragedies.”
Herrera Beutler’s announcement noted that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states there are roughly 3,500 sudden unexpected infant deaths and 400 sudden unexpected child deaths in the U.S. each year.
—The Reflector
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.