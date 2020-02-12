The Clark County Sheriff’s Office has identified a man who was struck by a vehicle in Woodland Feb. 2 and later died as 18-year-old Noah Gray, according to a press release.
Gray died days after being struck by a vehicle driven by a 19-year-old Longview resident on Lakeshore Drive.
He was a resident of Woodland.
Gray did not have any identification on him at the time of the collision, delaying notification of next of kin.
The vehicle that struck Gray was driven by 19-year-old Kobee B. Heidler. Heidler was driving a 2014 Volkswagen Jetta sedan at the time of the collision.
This investigation is ongoing.
Heidler and his female passenger have been cooperative with detectives and no charges have been filed at this point, according to the sheriff’s office, which noted that they both remained at the scene.
Gray, who is believed to have stepped into the bath of the vehicle, was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black pants.
The lead detective in this incident is Ryan Preston. Any investigative tips can be directed to him at Ryan.Preston@clark.wa.gov
