The City of Battle Ground is inviting community members to participate in developing a plan for what the city will look like for future generations through an online story map open house. The online map is available at cityofbg.org/832/Land-Use-Transportation-Plan and presents three Land Use Master Plan alternatives and asks for community feedback.
The Mapping Our Future project is the second phase of the city’s larger, long-range planning process. The first phase, the Battle Ground Roadmap, was completed in 2018. More than 2,000 community members participated in the project which resulted in a Community Vision and Strategic Action Plan. The 2018 plan is available at cityofbg.org/724/VisionStrategic-Plan.
The current, second phase of the long-range planning process is the development of land use and transportation system plans. An updated Land Use Master Plan will lay the groundwork for future development by identifying areas of growth, preservation and economic development. The plan will serve as a component of the city’s 20-year Comprehensive Plan.
The city recognizes that an effective community participation process is vital to long-range planning. The online Storymap Open House features three proposed alternatives for Battle Ground’s Land Use Master Plan. Community members are encouraged to log on and participate by providing feedback and comment on the proposed alternatives. The open house and comment period is open through Aug. 17. Those who prefer to participate in a hard-copy format may contact the city at (360) 342-5047 or by email at MapOurFuture@cityofbg.org.
In addition, a live virtual meeting will be held on Monday, August 10 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. The city invites community members to participate by registering at cityofbg.org/832/Land-Use-Transportation-Plan. The project team will be available live, online to answer questions about the project, facilitate dialogue and gather feedback.
The city’s current 20-Year Comprehensive Plan and additional information about long-range planning is available on the city’s website.
— The Reflector
