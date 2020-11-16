The Pioneer Street Rail Overpass in Ridgefield is coming along on schedule, construction that will eventually lead to vehicle and pedestrian access to port land and the marina without the need to make at-grade crossings of the railroad.
In a social media post from Nov. 10, the Port of Ridgefield provided a project update photo, taken from the southwest side of the project, showing falsework set up to support the overpass construction.
With construction started in March, the port stated that the project is on schedule. A project update last month indicated the target completion is late fourth quarter 2021.
In November, the port awarded the construction contract to Tapani Inc. for a bid of about $8.2 million. The construction is the third phase of the overall project, building the above-grade span that will connect approaching roads built in prior phases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.