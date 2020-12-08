he Lewis River Rotary Club recently raised $42,670 for investments into local nonprofit work at its 26th annual auction. The money will be used in the local community for humanitarian work. Auction items were handed out in a drive-through style to remain socially distant.
Lewis River Rotary club raises over $42,000 at 26th annual auction
- The Reflector
-
-
- 0
Most Popular
Articles
- Spiffy’s Restaurant Becomes Lightning Rod for Protest of State’s COVID-19 Restrictions
- Photos: Demonstrators call for Washington to ‘reopen’ at Capitol protest
- Clark County updates fireworks sales restrictions to ‘safe and sane’
- Clark Public Utilities gives out nearly $3.3 million in CARES Act funds
- City of Battle Ground saves substantially on interest after paying off bonds early
- U.S. Reps. Herrera Beutler and Murphy introduce legislation to provide hardship waivers for unemployed workers
- Bicyclist injured in collision with vehicle in Clark County
- City of Battle Ground spreads holiday cheer in a tough year
- Letter to the Editor: Large number of citizens not wearing masks correctly
- ‘Re-Open WA Rally’ set for Capitol steps Saturday
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Commentary: I’m puzzled by Inslee’s brand of ‘science’ (6)
- Commentary: Governor’s ‘bold’ restrictions are destructive to families and businesses (3)
- Gov. Inslee urges Washington to stay home for Thanksgiving, hints upcoming further COVID-19 measures (2)
- Letter to the editor: Wear the stupid mask (2)
- Letter to the editor: How do ‘patriots’ violate the very principles they profess? (1)
- Early I-5 bridge replacement project costs show $2B funding gap (1)
- ‘Our staff is getting sick’: Health care leaders talk hospital impacts of rise in COVID-19 cases (1)
- Commentary: The governor’s dictates need to end (1)
- Clark County voters largely in line with state, presidential election winners (1)
- Commentary: Legislature must act quickly to head off looming unemployment insurance crisis (1)
Latest News
- State Hospitality Association urges Gov. Inslee to reconsider restrictions on restaurants
- National labor group urges Kalama methanol plant approval
- Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue partners with SWACH for community health outreach program
- New volunteer joins the Furry Friends team
- Lewis River Rotary club raises over $42,000 at 26th annual auction
- County Board of Health approves resolution on systemic racism
- YWCA Clark County selects Otero-Serrano as new executive director
- Clark Public Utilities gives out nearly $3.3 million in CARES Act funds
Question of the Week
Should students go back in the fall?
There’s growing debate over whether students should return to class in the fall as cases of COVID-19 continue to rise across the state and country. Do you think students should return in the fall?
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.