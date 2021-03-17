- Washington State Journal
Limits on the use of force by police and investigations of officers who have a pattern of misconduct continue to make their way through the Legislature, with some bills winning broad approval and with some passing only on party line votes.
While all agree on the need to review police procedures, some, mainly Republicans, worry the state is going too far in trying to rein in police tactics.
Use of force
A ban on military-grade equipment and neck restraints by police officers continues to gain momentum in the Legislature after HB 1054 passed the House in a 54-43 vote Feb. 27.
Those opposed said the bill would remove less-lethal options for officers, increasing chances of police custody deaths.
“We are pressing more toward the use of lethal force, and that is a matter of great concern,” Rep. Jim Walsh, R-Aberdeen, said during the House discussion.
The bill is likely to make it out of the Senate Law & Justice Committee when lawmakers vote March 17.
Laws on excessive force will also come in the form of SB 5066, which requires officers to intervene and report if they see a colleague using unnecessary force on a suspect.
"This bill is a step in the right direction but will not fully address the institutional racism that exists in law enforcement agencies," said Sakara Remmu of the Washington Black Lives Matter Alliance.
The bill is scheduled for executive session 1:30 p.m. March 18 in the House Committee on Public Safety.
Law enforcement will also have stricter guidelines on permissible use of force under HB 1310, which passed the House in a 55-42 vote.
Dissenters, mostly Republican, agreed with the intent of the bill, but said it would ignore events during which force was necessary to arrest someone.
“This bill presents unreasonable expectations of law enforcement,” Rep. Gina Mosbrucker, R-Goldendale, said during the House vote.
It will face executive action in the Senate Law & Justice Committee at 10:30 a.m. March 18.
Another law would establish a mandate for an in-state university to collect information about how and when officers used force against someone, as well as demographics on those involved in the incident.
SB 5259 saw bipartisan support when it passed out of the Senate, and will heard public testimony in the House Public Safety Committee March 16.
Community oversight
Bills to address the training and certification processes of law enforcement also continue to move through the Legislature. Major reform to the Criminal Justice Training Commission will come in the form of SB 5051, which expands the CJTC’s powers to decertify an officer based on a pattern of misconduct.
The commission sets standards for agencies on law enforcement certification. This law would also require a more representative membership, meaning the commission must include more people from underrepresented communities.
“We believe impacted communities should have a place at the table, not just to sit there, but to be engaged and do the work and contribute,” said Po Leapai, member of the Washington Coalition for Police Accountability, during a March 11 public hearing.
The bill is scheduled for an executive session 1:30 p.m. March 18, where it has a high chance of approval.
A grant program to encourage outreach between several Washington counties and their respective law enforcement agencies will also hear public comment 10 a.m. March 19 in the House Public Safety Committee.
SB 5353 received support from both Democrats and Republicans, unanimously passing the Senate on March 9.
HB 1088 passed both the House and Senate in more bipartisan votes and now heads to Gov. Jay Inslee’s desk for approval. The law requires prosecutors to disclose during litigation if an officer facing discipline is on a Brady list, a record kept by prosecutors on officers with records of untruthfullness, or other issues affecting their credibility.
A law allowing the State Auditor to ensure agencies are following correct procedures in their investigations also passed the House and is likely to make it to the Senate for a floor vote after lawmakers vote on the bill in the Senate Ways & Means Committee.
