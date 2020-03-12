The Washington State Patrol along with other local law enforcement agencies will be taking on a “No Refusal Weekend” emphasis March 13-15 in Clark County focusing on combating impaired driving, WSP announced today.
The “No Refusal Weekend” title references part of DUI enforcement where someone suspected of driving under the influence may refuse a breath test, requiring officers to obtain a “blood draw warrant” in order to prove impairment, the release stated. During the weekend law enforcement will work to quickly receive approval of a judge for the warrant which will require those to refuse a breath test to submit to a blood draw at the scene, or a medical or jail facility.
Anyone driving with a blood alcohol concentration of .08 grams per deciliter or higher is considered legally impaired in Washington.
“Impaired driving remains a major public safety threat that still claims thousands of innocent lives on our roadways every year. No Refusal Weekends represent one more step in our battle against this scourge,” WSP Captain Jason Linn said in the release.
WSP and local law enforcement will have additional patrols through the weekend looking for dangerous driving behaviors including aggressive driving, speed, unrestrained occupants, as well as impaired driving.
— The Reflector
