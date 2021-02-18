The Clark County Auditor's Office recently provided the county council information on how the county has spent coronavirus relief funds in the community. Details on the distribution of CARES Act funds are available online at clark.wa.gov/covid19/coronavirus-relief-funds-distribution.
According to a news release, the distribution of funds has covered a wide variety of services to the community, including providing rental assistance, housing for at-risk residents, supporting local businesses, coordinating COVID-19 testing, facilitating physically distanced law and justice practices and more.
“Clark County has been very fortunate to have strong leadership at Clark County Public Health and Community Services and the ability to work with great community partners including Clark Public Utilities, Greater Vancouver Chamber of Commerce, Mercy Corp and the Columbia River Economic Development Council,” Clark County Finance Director Mark Gassaway said in a news release. “These organizations have been instrumental in identifying needs created by the COVID-19 pandemic in Clark County and administering available resources to meet those needs.”
