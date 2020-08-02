A Woodland man was sentenced to more than 12 years in prison during a July 29 appearance in Clark County Superior Court for dragging a woman at an employment agency in an attempt to fulfil a rape fantasy, court documents show.
Armando Ventura-Bautista, 21, of Woodland, had already pleaded guilty to attempted rape, assault and first-degree kidnapping, according to court documents.
The event of which Ventura-Bautista was implicated began about 4 p.m. Oct. 10, 2019, in the 3100 block of Main Street, Vancouver, with a disturbance with a weapon call from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. According to a probable cause affidavit for Ventura-Garcia’s arrest, while waiting for a paycheck from Cody Staffing, Ventura-Bautista reportedly lunged at the employee working the front office with a knife, dragging her. The victim was able to escape, “kicking back and pulling her own hair,” fleeing to the back office and calling 911, the affidavit stated.
The victim said she was “terrified of Bautista and his intentions for her” as well as the knife he brandished, the affidavit stated, adding she had cried for help the entire time she was dragged.
Ventura-Bautista said he had come into the business to pick up his check, indicating he found the victim sexually attractive and adding that after he entered he went to his van to pick up a pocket knife and went back inside, grabbing the victim by the hair with the knife out in his right hand, according to the affidavit. When she escaped, he went and sat in his van.
Ventura-Bautista said he wanted to bound the victim’s hands and feet like “basically what you see on TV,” adding he watched criminological television shows. He said he intended on “admiring” the victim when she was bound, though after further questioning he admitted to wanting to rape her, according to the affidavit.
As to why he would kidnap and rape a woman, Ventura-Bautista said he was “having a bad day,” according to the affidavit.
Psychiatric evaluations of Ventura-Bautista painted a picture of an individual struggling to function in general society. One evaluator noted misjudgment of others’ intentions, noting a potential for “disordered thinking” leading to further problems, according to court documents.
Another evaluator said Ventura-Bautista was suffering from “a serious and debilitating psychotic disorder,” based on interviews with the defendant. The evaluator said that likely under adequate and effective treatment and case management the “risk assessment” score of the individual might be reduced from moderate to low.
“Is delayed prosecution an option?” the evaluator wrote in a document accepted by the court.
The court ruled that day. Ventura Bautista was sentenced to 144 months for the convicted crimes.
