On Saturday, Feb. 6, the House Community and Economic Development Committee approved a bill sponsored by state Rep. Peter Abbarno, R-Centralia, that would invest in infrastructure projects in rural communities.
According to a news release, House Bill 1263 would establish a competitive grant program to support local infrastructure projects such as broadband, sewer, water and stormwater.
"Successful economic developments start with infrastructure. If a community wants to create housing inventory, create jobs, or expand broadband access, it starts with infrastructure," Abbarno said in the release. "The bill expands and extends the successful SYNC — System Improvement Team Program and encourages regional planning with a 'dig once' philosophy."
Substitutions to the original bill expanded eligible applicants, including tribes, businesses and local governments.
"In this pandemic when so many people are working from home and children are attending school online from their parents' kitchen table, we've realized how critical broadband infrastructure is to our economy and the education of our young people," Abbarno said. "The need for access to reliable, high-speed broadband in our rural areas is just as important as the higher populated areas of the state. This bill would help to close those gaps."
The bill also requires grant applications to meet certain policy objectives, such as creation of new family-wage jobs, avoidance of shifting existing jobs from one community to another, enhancement of health and safety and reduction in the overall cost of public infrastructure.
Traditionally, local governments have applied for low-interest loans through the state's Public Works Assistance Account to pay for needed infrastructure. The news release from Washington State House Republicans said the Legislatures has "raided" these funds in past years when there has been a shortfall in the state operating budget.
Abbarno said his bill would eliminate that problem by creating a dedicated fund to provide grants up to $10 million every two years for local governments in rural counties for public facilities.
"This bill will help start and finish projects that make a real difference in our communities," Abbarno said. "It also creates jobs at a time when we need them the most. I'm very pleased this bill is moving forward for our rural communities."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.