The Clark County Council is seeking applicants to fill five vacancies to represent the active farming community on the Clark County Farm Advisory Committee.
The term is one year from January through December 2020, and the committee shall convene a minimum of once per year.
The committee serves as an advisory group to the Clark County Assessor in implementing assessment guidelines as established by the department for open space, farm and agricultural, and timber land classified under state law. Applicants should have knowledge of typical crops, land quality and net cash rental assessments to assist the assessor in determining appropriate values.
Interested applicants should submit a letter of interest to Tina Redline, Clark County Council’s Office, PO Box 5000, Vancouver, WA 98666. Letters also may be emailed to tina.redline@clark.wa.gov.
The deadline for applications is 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31.
— Clark County
