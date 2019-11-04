Matt Coffey captured these photos of the sunrise over the East Fork Lewis River on Tuesday morning. Both of the photos were taken from Paradise Point State Park. “This is one of two times in the year that the sun rises along the path of the Lewis at that location,” Coffey said.
A rare sunrise on the East Fork Lewis River
- Photos by Matt Coffey
-
-
- 0
Most Popular
Articles
- Hobby Lobby prepares to open new store in Vancouver
- Decision on sea lion removal application likely by fall
- Echoes of an eruption: Former deputy shares dispatch recording, experiences of May 18, 1980
- Clark County Eligible to Reopen Ahead of Statewide Schedule
- Lawmaker billed $4,700 for olive oil poured on Capitol steps in response to Satanist demonstration
- Clark County COVID-19: Cases at 412
- ‘DANGER’: Former Yacolt resident releases children's book
- Commentary: Rising property taxes made even more painful by pandemic response
- Covid Relief Fund grants nearly $600,000 to local nonprofits
- Blessing and smudging ceremony set for May 28 ilani opening
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- A Message to the Community From the Battle Ground Police Chief (8)
- Letter to the editor: Stop the nonsense and open the state (3)
- Letter to the editor: We must operate based on evidence, not fear (3)
- Letter to the editor: What will we have learned by the end of the pandemic? (2)
- Rep. Brandon Vick: ‘My thoughts regarding the lawsuit against Gov. Inslee, and a responsible path forward’ (2)
- Letter to the editor: If I were president, I wouldn’t talk to Inslee either (2)
- Letter to the editor: Amid a Pandemic, We Could Use a Politician in the White House (2)
- Inslee: Don’t let ‘irrational forces’ dictate action on COVID-19 response (2)
- Letter to the editor: Praise for Trump is perplexing (2)
- Letter to the editor: COVID-19 facts some will not like (2)
Latest News
- Hobby Lobby prepares to open new store in Vancouver
- Port of Woodland receives clean audit
- WSU Vancouver Carson College of Business announces 2020 Business Growth Mentor and Analysis Program awards
- Council approves contract with interim county manager
- New Gifford Pinchot National Forest Supervisor Named
- Covid Relief Fund grants nearly $600,000 to local nonprofits
- City of Battle Ground to commemorate Memorial Day
- Blessing and smudging ceremony set for May 28 ilani opening
Question of the Week
Fix the bridge or build a third one first?
Do you think a simple replacement of the current Interstate 5 bridge will relieve congestion, or do you think there needs to be a new crossing over the Columbia River?
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.