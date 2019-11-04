Matt Coffey captured these photos of the sunrise over the East Fork Lewis River on Tuesday morning. Both of the photos were taken from Paradise Point State Park. “This is one of two times in the year that the sun rises along the path of the Lewis at that location,” Coffey said.

