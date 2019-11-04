Schools and public institutions alike are closing on Monday, Nov. 11, in honor of Veterans Day. Along with the closures, schools and communities around North County are celebrating veterans with assemblies, community gatherings and memorials. Community members and veterans are invited to attend assemblies and panels in the Battle Ground Public Schools District.
Wednesday, Nov. 6
• There will be a Veterans Day assembly at Amboy Middle School. The assembly will begin at 8:30 a.m. and feature guest speakers, a slide show and a performance from the school band.
Thursday, Nov. 7
• Pleasant Valley Primary is hosting a Veterans Day assembly at 10 a.m. in the gymnasium.
• Pleasant Valley Middle School will have a 10 a.m. assembly in the school gym.
Friday, Nov. 8
• Battle Ground High School students will be putting together a Veterans Day panel in the library. Hosted by the Air Force Junior ROTC and the history/social studies departments, the panels will comprise veterans from all military branches and be representative of several different eras. The panelists will make a short biographical presentation to each class period throughout the day, and invited classes will have an opportunity to ask questions of the panelists. Due to space limitations, please contact the school for more information about attending.
• There will be a breakfast and assembly at Captain Strong Primary School. The breakfast for veterans will begin at 8:40 a.m. and is followed by a school-wide assembly at 9:30 a.m.
• Daybreak Primary will be hosting a Veterans Day assembly in the cafeteria at 3 p.m. Primary students will sing songs in honor of veterans.
• Maple Grove Primary is hosting two assemblies in the gym, one at 10 a.m. and one at 1:30 p.m.
• There will be an assembly at Chief Umtuch Middle at 1:30 p.m.
• Daybreak Middle School will be hosting an assembly at 8 a.m. in the school gym.
• Laurin Middle School will have an assembly in the school gym at 8:20 a.m.
• Tukes Valley Middle School will be hosting an assembly with a guest speaker at 9:30 a.m. The guest speaker will be followed with a presentation of the Sons of the American Revolution.
• Prairie High School is hosting two assemblies, one at 8:55 a.m. and one at 9:40 a.m. The Prairie High School Air Force JROTC will be presenting.
• CAM Academy is having an assembly at 1 p.m. at the Baptist church across the parking lot from CAM. The assembly will feature a guest speaker and musical performances from third graders.
Saturday, Nov. 9
• Get together for a pie and ice cream social as the Mt. Valley Grange #79 in Amboy is hosting its 32nd annual community celebration honoring veterans. The grange, located at 40107 NE 221st Ave., Amboy, is co-hosting the event with the North Clark County Historical Museum. It will start hosting the socials at 5:30 p.m. with the program honoring veterans starting at 6:45 p.m. Tickets to the social are $3 for adults and $1.50 for children 12 and under. Proceeds go to Mt. Valley Grange for operating expenses.
The 6:45 p.m. program will feature speaker Major Dennis L. Steigmann, retired from the U.S. Marine Corps, and North Clark County organizations will be recognized for their contributions to their communities. This year, the organization being highlighted is North Country Emergency Medical Services (EMS). The speaker for EMS will be Fire Chief Shaun Ford, and entertainment will be provided by the Amboy Middle School Band and Heidi Steigmann.
All veterans attending will receive a free raffle ticket for a special patriotic quilt made and donated by the Chelatiche Quilters. The lap-size quilt may only be won by a veteran. Tickets for a second quilt, named “Cabin in the Woods,” will be on sale from 5:30 to 6:45 p.m. Proceeds from the raffle go to the capital improvement fund. A pie auction will conclude the meeting with proceeds going to the Mt. Valley Grange.
For more information call (360) 247-5800
• Historic Trust will celebrate veterans with the 33rd Annual Lough Legacy Veterans parade. The parade starts at 11 a.m. at the Fort Vancouver National Site and will have over 100 local groups participating this year.
The grand marshal of the parade is Robert Knight, former president of Clark College, retired Army lieutenant colonel and last commander of the Vancouver Barracks. The reviewing officer is Brigadier General Donna Prigmore, commander of the 142nd Fighter Wing, Oregon National Guard. This year, the Community Military Appreciation Committee (CMAC) will hold an open house at Hudson’s Bay High School, 1601 E McLoughlin Blvd., from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., on Nov. 9, showcasing businesses and organizations that employ or support veterans. There will be interactive and static displays, free hot dogs, chips, ice cream, coffee and exciting exhibits. C-Tran will be offering shuttle service between downtown Vancouver and Hudson’s Bay High School every 15 minutes. Visit thehistorictrust.org for more information.
Monday, Nov. 11
• Battle Ground Mayor Mike Dalesandro and Councilmember Philip Johnson invite community members to gather with them to recognize all United State veterans and active military personnel. The ceremony takes place at 11 a.m. at the Battle Ground Community Center, located at 912 E Main St., Battle Ground. The ceremony will include a reading of the names of 31 community members who died in service.
While the ceremony takes place inside the Battle Ground Community Center, community members are invited to visit the Battle Ground Veterans Memorial in Kiwanis Park at 422 SW Second Ave., Battle Ground. The memorial was formally dedicated on Nov. 11, 2015, after six years of fundraising. Engraved on its walls are the names of the 31 community members who died in service in wars ranging from World War II to the global war on terror.
Bordering the wall are more than 100 bricks, each engraved with the name of a veteran along with the branch of service and years he or she served. The bricks are purchased by family members and loved ones to recognize the service of a veteran. The purchase of a brick also supports the ongoing maintenance of the memorial.
Tuesday, Nov. 12
• Fourth grade choir students are performing a pair of assemblies in the school gymnasium. There will be a school-wide assembly at 3 p.m. and a performance for parents at 6:30 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 15
• Glenwood Heights Primary is hosting two assemblies (9:30 a.m. and 10:25 a.m.) to honor veterans.
