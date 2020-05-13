Ridgefield High School Thespians awarded bronze level honors in state competition

Members of the Ridgefield High School Thespians achieved bronze-level honor status at this year’s Washington State Thespian Festival. Out of the state’s 100 thespian tropes, RHS Troupe 8635 is now among a group of 16 troupes in Washington that have earned the prestigious status of Honor Troupe.
“The thespians worked really hard this year to gain this status for our school and our troupe,” Ridgefield School District’s Theater Arts Director Kaitlyn Etter said in a news release.
The application process required documentation of the troupe’s community service, support of other thespian troupes, theatre advocacy and quality of the high school’s theatre program. Even as the COVID-19 epidemic interrupted the process, Thespian officers Katelyn Brown, Peter Schafer, Kaitlyn St. John, Clara Lewandowski, Sebastian Rojas-Rincon and Jason Gasca worked together to submit a video presentation and all documentation virtually.
"They have represented Ridgefield extremely well, and I'm incredibly proud of them,” Etter said. “Way to go Spuds!"
